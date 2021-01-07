Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Trading 9.5% Higher

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s stock price traded up 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.61. 137,178 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 116,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter.

Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

