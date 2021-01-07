Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Up 10.3%

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) shot up 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.38. 558,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 572,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYRS. ValuEngine cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $521.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,603,000 after acquiring an additional 344,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 103,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 854,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

