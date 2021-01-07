Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.39

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.39 and last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Systemax’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In related news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 3,746 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $131,671.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 3,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,654.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,354 shares of company stock worth $7,006,180. 67.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Systemax by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Systemax by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,514 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Systemax in the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Systemax by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Systemax by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Systemax Company Profile (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

