T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $154.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

TMUS stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.02. 179,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $166.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.11. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

