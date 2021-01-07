T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $135.45

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.45 and last traded at $134.99, with a volume of 124806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $167.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.53 and a 200 day moving average of $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

