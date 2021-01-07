T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $154.35

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $154.35 and last traded at $154.11, with a volume of 18817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.53.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.75.

The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.65 and a 200 day moving average of $137.07.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

