TaaS (TAAS) Price Tops $0.84 on Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on exchanges. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00038839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.54 or 0.00280276 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00029841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,042.23 or 0.02691289 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012494 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

