Tael Price Reaches $0.0621 on Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $119.16, $6.32, $18.11 and $4.92. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00039378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.85 or 0.00279723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00027119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $984.97 or 0.02627852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012763 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $119.16, $10.00, $5.22, $13.96, $18.11, $45.75, $24.72, $4.92, $34.91, $6.32, $62.56 and $7.20. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

