Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.94 and last traded at $121.43. Approximately 13,526,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 11,495,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $629.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average is $84.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,001,000 after buying an additional 70,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.7% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

