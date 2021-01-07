Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $115.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

