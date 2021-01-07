TajCoin Trading Up 169.3% Over Last 7 Days (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One TajCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, TajCoin has traded 169.3% higher against the dollar. TajCoin has a market capitalization of $15,479.03 and approximately $2.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,982.49 or 0.99983042 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016294 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.98 or 0.00261556 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.00456763 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00139969 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001914 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00039244 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About TajCoin

TajCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 19,869,726 coins. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

