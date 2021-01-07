TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK) Shares Down 3.3%

TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK)’s share price was down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €10.64 ($12.52) and last traded at €10.64 ($12.52). Approximately 81,615 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.00 ($12.94).

TTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.88) price objective on TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.83 ($15.09).

The stock has a market cap of $698.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.19.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

