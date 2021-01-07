TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) (LON:TALK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $86.74

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) (LON:TALK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.74 and traded as high as $99.30. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) shares last traded at $98.85, with a volume of 2,622,579 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 103.25 ($1.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.10. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.74.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides telecommunications services to consumers and business to business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers fiber, broadband, landline, TV, and mobile services under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. Its products include HomeSafe, a home filtering service for residential customers; WorkSafe that provides protection for internet devices to business customers; SuperSafe, which offers protection from viruses and malwares; CallSafe, a security feature that screens inbound calls; and TalkSafe, a way of identifying a customer when they call using their voice.

