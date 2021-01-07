Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of SKT opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

