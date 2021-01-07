Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.53.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
Shares of SKT opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.
