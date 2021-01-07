Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.66. Tanzanian Gold shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 429,722 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63.
Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)
Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.
