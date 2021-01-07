Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.66. Tanzanian Gold shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 429,722 shares trading hands.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39,720 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 2,012.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 490,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 467,000 shares in the last quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

