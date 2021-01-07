Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 7,072,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 1,852,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Taoping at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

