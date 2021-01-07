Tap (XTP) Hits Market Cap of $85.57 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. Tap has a total market cap of $85.57 million and $270,117.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0695 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tap has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00040858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00296031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00030456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.31 or 0.02752480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012669 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

