Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $40.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TPR. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.61.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $34.70. 18,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,216,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.