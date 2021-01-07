Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.48.

TPR stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

