Target Coin (TGT) Tops One Day Volume of $572.00

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded down 88.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Target Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Target Coin has traded down 96.7% against the U.S. dollar. Target Coin has a total market cap of $1,759.00 and $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00320012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.07 or 0.02850332 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013001 BTC.

Target Coin (TGT) is a token. Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin . The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com

Target Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

