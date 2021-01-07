Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Up 8%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares rose 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $27.11. Approximately 307,449 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 191,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27). On average, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $672,000.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

