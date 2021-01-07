TCF Financial Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TCF Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $495.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.83 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.