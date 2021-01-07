TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.69

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.69 and traded as low as $5.59. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 75,480 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 39,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 42.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 32.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 258,184 shares during the period. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TSI)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.