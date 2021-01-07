TD Securities Boosts Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $38.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAXR. BidaskClub upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

MAXR stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 40,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,815. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $137,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $682,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 641.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

