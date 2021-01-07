TD Securities Increases Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$4.25

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.05.

CPG stock traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$3.50. 4,740,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,365,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.22. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.55.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$422.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

