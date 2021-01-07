TD Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. BTIG Research lowered Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 target price on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$60.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.92.

Shares of LSPD traded up C$3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$86.20. 293,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,190. The company has a market cap of C$10.15 billion and a PE ratio of -105.17. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.50 and a 52 week high of C$90.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

