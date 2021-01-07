TE-FOOD (TONE) 1-Day Volume Hits $31,498.00

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $31,498.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD token can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded up 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.00321030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.51 or 0.02850709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013034 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TE-FOOD Token Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,056,498 tokens. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.