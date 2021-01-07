TEAM (TokenStars) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,325.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $252,991.49 and approximately $6,325.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 65.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006262 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

