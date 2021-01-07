Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) Sets New 12-Month High at $860.00

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 860 ($11.24) and last traded at GBX 831 ($10.86), with a volume of 1154693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 828 ($10.82).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 636.40 ($8.31).

Get Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 790.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 695.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 57.12.

In related news, insider Mark Crawford acquired 1,394 shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £9,994.98 ($13,058.51).

Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) Company Profile (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.