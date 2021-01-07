Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.70

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.70 and traded as high as $4.89. Technical Communications shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 105,609 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Technical Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides video, data, fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as CSD 3324 SE secure telephone, fax and data system; CSD 3324 SP telephone and fax system; DSD 72A-SP military bulk ciphering system; and DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations, land mobile radio applications, and for military applications.

