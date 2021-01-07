TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.25

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.34. TechPrecision shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 45,704 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 million, a P/E ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.