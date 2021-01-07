Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 407,748 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 386,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

TNK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $398.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 80,915 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

