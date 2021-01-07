Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 407,748 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 386,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.
TNK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $398.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 80,915 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
