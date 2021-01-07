Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.05

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 45362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Several research firms recently commented on VIV. Barclays dropped their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (NYSE:VIV)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

