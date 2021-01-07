Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Trading Up 8.3%

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF)’s share price shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93. 11,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 4,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TELDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Main First Bank raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.