Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TELNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Telenor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 39,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,047. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

