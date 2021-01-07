Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.71

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.71 and traded as high as $19.72. Telephone and Data Systems shares last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 953,036 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.