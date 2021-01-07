TELUS (NYSE:TU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.99

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 18322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

TU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on TELUS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.234 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in TELUS by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

