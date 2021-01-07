TENA Achieves Market Cap of $110,987.67 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. One TENA token can now be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. In the last seven days, TENA has traded 29% lower against the dollar. TENA has a market cap of $110,987.67 and $870.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00026141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00116915 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.90 or 0.00478648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00049838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00237132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015884 BTC.

About TENA

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

