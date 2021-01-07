TENA (TENA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $243.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, TENA has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One TENA token can now be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. TENA has a market cap of $123,258.22 and $243.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

