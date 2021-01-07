Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.

TENB has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. Analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,239 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $660,404.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,003,148.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,687,000 after acquiring an additional 689,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tenable by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after acquiring an additional 144,919 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tenable by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after acquiring an additional 687,344 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

