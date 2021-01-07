Tendies Hits Market Cap of $519,627.97 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Tendies token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tendies has traded up 33.6% against the dollar. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $519,627.97 and $95.95 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00107576 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.00440061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00242010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00051442 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies’ total supply is 7,949,947 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,549,947 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.