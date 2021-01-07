TENT Market Capitalization Hits $1.48 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, TENT has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $104,458.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00026091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00115879 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.00480743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00235067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015725 BTC.

TENT’s total supply is 31,608,340 coins and its circulating supply is 31,531,248 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

