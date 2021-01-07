Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Price Up 6.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)’s share price rose 6.1% on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $138.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teradyne traded as high as $130.74 and last traded at $129.91. Approximately 2,117,586 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,563,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.41.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,513,928 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 30.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,729,000 after purchasing an additional 138,480 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.43.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 43.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.