TerraCredit (CREDIT) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $107,633.38 and $119,364.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

TerraCredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

