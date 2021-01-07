TerraCredit (CREDIT) Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $111,013.91 and $105,854.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

