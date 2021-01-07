TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Trading 0.5% Higher

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.05. 1,160,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 756,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Clarus Securities began coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TerrAscend from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TerrAscend has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

