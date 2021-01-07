Tertiary Minerals plc (TYM.L) (LON:TYM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Tertiary Minerals plc (TYM.L) (LON:TYM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.25. Tertiary Minerals plc (TYM.L) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 9,635,695 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

Tertiary Minerals plc (TYM.L) Company Profile (LON:TYM)

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Lassedalen fluorspar project located in the south-west of Oslo, Norway; and the MB fluorspar project that includes 60 contiguous mining claims located in the south-west of town of Eureka in central Nevada.

