Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 7.9%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares shot up 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $816.99 and last traded at $816.04. 50,863,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 44,111,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $755.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $623.80 and its 200 day moving average is $428.51. The firm has a market cap of $773.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,125.10, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,148,325.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,430,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,680 shares of company stock valued at $89,452,832. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

