Textron (NYSE:TXT) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 140166 raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. Textron has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the third quarter worth $244,040,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 34.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,628,000 after purchasing an additional 410,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 22.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,173,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,615,000 after purchasing an additional 215,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth $36,810,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

