Tezos (XTZ) Price Up 26.5% Over Last Week

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $2.54 or 0.00006523 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.92 billion and $468.50 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 755,993,562 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

